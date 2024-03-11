Former Tory MP Lee Anderson to join Reform UK

Former Tory MP Lee Anderson is set to join the Reform UK party, ITV News understands.

Sources close to the MP for Ashfield say he will announce he is joining Reform UK at a press conference at 10:30am on Monday.

Mr Anderson was kicked out of the Conservative Party last month after refusing to apologise for claiming that “Islamists” had “got control” of London mayor Sadiq Khan.

The move, which comes after weeks of speculation about a possible defection by Mr Anderson, would give Reform UK its first MP.

More to follow...