Heaton-Harris to join political leaders on visit to US ahead of St Patrick’s Day

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is set to join political leaders from across the island on a visit to the United States ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly are to travel to Washington DC later this week for a host of engagements.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will visit a number of cities in the US this week as part of a long-standing tradition where the Irish political leader is invited to the White House to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Mr Heaton-Harris said he was looking forward to meeting a number of US figures and organisations to update them on recent political progress, which includes the restoration of devolved government in Northern Ireland.

He is also set to promote Northern Ireland as a location to live, work and invest.

Speaking ahead of travelling across the Atlantic, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “I am absolutely thrilled to represent the UK Government in the United States this week as we begin the celebrations for St Patrick’s Day.

“The UK and US do more together than any other two countries in the world. The special relationship is highly valued by this Government and we continue to appreciate the strong relationships we’ve formed from leader level down.

“I look forward to meeting with US representatives and business organisations to update them on the monumental achievement of the return of powersharing in Northern Ireland, and to highlight the fantastic investment opportunities waiting to be seized.”