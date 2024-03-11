The Princess of Wales has admitted to making "experimenting with editing" on her Mother's Day photo with her children.

The edited image once again raised questions around the authenticity of pictures distributed online.

As AI-technology and photo modification tools become increasingly accessible, altering images has become a widely accept social norm.

But while most edits slip through unnoticed, Photoshop errors have meant certain pictures faced scrutiny, either from the public or the subject of the image themselves. Here are some of the most memorable.

Royal Mother's Day

Credit: Kensington Palace

The Princess of Wales has apologised for any confusion over a family photograph issued by Kensington Palace, admitting she edited the picture.

The photo was removed by PA and other news agencies, including Associated Press, AFP and Reuters, because it appeared to be "manipulated".

In a statement released by Kensington Palace on Monday, Kate said: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C"

Kate Winslet - GQ Cover

In 2003, Kate Winslet condemned GQ magazine for a slimmed-down cover image of her.

At the time, the editor admitted to re-touching the image but claimed the changes were not far off the actress' original size.

But Winslet said her thighs had be cut by "at least a third".

Zendaya - Modeliste Magazine

In 2015, Zendaya called out Modeliste Magazine for similar alterations made to her body.

In a post on Instagram. she wrote: "Had a new shoot come out today and was shocked when I found my 19-year-old hips and torso quite manipulated.

"These are things that make women self-conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have.

"Anyone who knows who I am knows I stand for honest and pure self love. So I took it upon myself to release the real pic and I love it."

Prince William and Kate - Christmas card

Credit: Josh Shinner/Kensington Palace

The image released for Mother's Day was not the first time the Royal family has been accused of altering photographs.

In December, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a Christmas card of themselves alongside their three children.

But social media users pointed out flaws in the professional picture, claiming that Prince Louis had extra legs and was missing a finger.

The palace never addressed the rumours.

Kris Jenner and Gordon Ramsay

Smoothing images to give a younger appearance is a widely used tool on social media and the Kardashian-Jenner family often face criticism over using it.

In 2014, Gordon Ramsay shared a snap to Instagram of him alongside Kris Jenner who was promoting her cookbook.

Six days later, Jenner posted a similar photo, only with a gloss of airbrush over top.

Australian MP

Credit: Channel Nine

Australian channel Nine News came under fire earlier this year after it edited a photo of a politician to make it more revealing.

An image of Georgie Purcell was doctored to show her midriff and inflate the size of her breasts.

In a social media post she said: "I endured a lot yesterday. But having my body and outfit photoshopped by a media outlet was not on my bingo card.

"Note the enlarged boobs and outfit to be made more revealing. Can’t imagine this happening to a male MP."

Kim Kardashian - Christmas card

Kim Kardashian has openly admitted to the difficulty of taking photos with her children and on several occasions has said she layered her preferred shot of each child into one image.

