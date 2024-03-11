M25 to close this weekend: What do you need to know?

Part of the M25 will be fully closed for the first time this weekend, as National Highways plans to carry out extensive works.

Drivers are being warned to expect long delays if travelling in the area as a five-mile portion of the UK's busiest motorway will be shut.

More than 200,000 vehicles are expected to be affected by the roadworks, which come as part of a series of closures in the run-up to September.

The improvement project cost a total of £317 million, and is expected to improve safety and the environmental impact of the M25.

So what do you need to know about travelling on and around the M25 this weekend?

Which parts of the M25 are closed?

The M25 will be closed in both directions between junctions 10 (A3 Wisley) and 11 (A320 Chertsey Interchange).

When will the M25 be closed?

The M25 will be closed from 9pm on Friday, March 15 to 6am on Monday, March 18.

Why is the M25 closing?

The five-mile stretch of the M25 will be closed so that National Highways can carry out major project work, including demolishing the Clearmount bridleway and installing a "very large gantry".

The improvement scheme will see an increase in the number of lanes, which National Highways says will make journeys safer and improve traffic flow.

It should also make it easier for drivers to enter and exist the motorway, providing safer entry roads for Wisley, Pyrford, Old Byfleet and RHS Wisley, the government-owned company said.

It will also reduce the pollution caused by traffic jams.

The carriageway between junctions 9 and 11 typically carries between 4,000 and 6,000 vehicles per hour in each direction between 10am and 9pm on a weekend.

Can I still travel that weekend?

While the rest of the M25 will be open, the motorway and surrounding motorways are expected to experience congestion as a result of the closure.

There are diversion routes in place but National Highways has warned long delays are possible and drivers should only travel if necessary.

Anybody travelling into London and its surrounding areas should plan their journeys well in advance and allow extra time if they are unable to make alternative travel arrangements.

Those travelling to Gatwick and Heathrow airports and Channel ports may also be affected, the company said.

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: “For drivers who’ve already had their patience tried by the queues at the junction 10 works, the phrase ‘you ain’t seen nothing yet’ springs to mind."

He also urged drivers to take care while travelling in the area, however frustrating delays may be.

“The last thing we need is shunts or crashes, however minor, because the slightest mishap will compound the misery,” he said.

What other closures are planned?

This is the first of five M25 closures planned for between now and September 2024.

The next full closure is due to take place in April, when the new Clearmount bridleway bridge will be installed.

National Highways has not confirmed when exactly the subsequent closures will take place and which parts of the motorway will be affected, but it has said the works would not conflict with holiday periods or key events in the area.

This year's roadworks will include the installation of the new Cockcrow Green Bridge, which is the centrepiece of the project, the company said.

It will be the UK's first heathland bridge and will connect Ockham and Wisley.

“These improvements will bring long-term benefits to drivers who pass through this stretch of the M25, not to mention pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders who will also see positive changes in the area,” Jonathan Wade, National Highways project lead, said.

The new system is set to be fully up and running to traffic in summer 2025.

Where can I get real-time information?

National Highways recommends that anybody travelling in the vicinity of the M25 this weekend keeps an eye on their website for real-time updates at www.trafficengland.com.

Updates will also be posted on the company's X account.

There will also be updates on local and national radio travel bulletins, electronic road signs and mobile apps.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…