John Cena naked on stage, Messi the dog clapping from the audience and a performance from Ken were just some of the highlights of the Oscars 2024.

While Oppenheimer dominated the awards themselves, the 96th annual ceremony was brimming with film-worthy moments.

Here, ITV News recounts the best of the night, as captured in pictures.

John Cena shuffled across the stage naked, covered by the envelope holding the winner of the best costume design.

Credit: AP

Selfies at the Oscars are notorious. Here, Michelle Yeoh (left) and Ke Huy Quan (right) snap a picture together during the ceremony.

Credit: AP

The winners of best supporting actor Robert Downey Jr, best supporting actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph, best actress Emma Stone and best actor Cillian Murphy.

Credit: AP

Florence Pugh arrived to the ceremony in a silver metallic gown, in a nod to her Dune character.

Credit: AP

Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Oppenheimer.

Credit: AP

Barbie star Margot Robbie arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Credit: AP

The Barbenheimer rivalry came to life as Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling took to the stage at the ceremony to roast each other.

Credit: AP

Awash with pink, Ryan Gosling performed the song "I'm Just Ken" from the movie Barbie.

Credit: AP

Cynthia Erivo arrived at the ceremony in Wicked green, ahead of the release of the musical later this year.

Credit: AP

Osage singers and dancers performed a live rendition of “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” which appears in Martin Scorsese’s film Killers of the Flower Moon.

Credit: AP

Robert Downey Jr. poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Oppenheimer at the Oscars.

Credit: AP

Dune star Zendaya presented the award for best cinematography.

Credit: AP

Hollywood power-couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt captured on the carpet ahead of the Oscars.

Credit: AP

Messi the dog from the film Anatomy of a Fall appears in the audience, clapping throughout the ceremony.

Credit: AP

For more arts and entertainment news, listen to our podcast Unscripted...