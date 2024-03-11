Oscars 2024: Results in full as UK talent wins big

Play Brightcove video

It was a slick ceremony for the 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre.

There was a clear standout favourite from in and amongst the nominees, as Oppenheimer took home seven awards from 13 nods.

Here's the full list of winners.

Best picture

Leading the way all night long, Oppenheimer won the best picture Oscar.

Producer Emma Thomas received the prize along with Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan – who directed the movie about theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer.

Thomas said: “You kind of dream of this moment, you know you do, I could deny it… but I’ve been dreaming of it for so long, and now I’m standing here everything’s gone out of my head.”

She also praised her husband Nolan and referenced Mother’s Day.

Christopher Nolan takes home best director. Credit: AP

“I think of my mum who is no longer with us,” she said, before giving a shout-out to Nolan’s mother.

Best director

Christopher Nolan won the best director Oscar for Oppenheimer, and thanked his wife and producer of the film, Emma Thomas, along with Cillian Murphy.

Nolan said: “Thank you for those who have been there for me and believed in me my whole career.”

He also praised his brother Jonathan Nolan, creator of Westworld, before hailing Thomas for being the “producer of all our films and all our children”.

Nolan added: “I love you.

“To the Academy, just to say movies are just a little bit over 100 years old, I mean imagine being there 100 years into painting or theatre.

“We don’t know where this incredible journey is going from here. But to know that you think that I’m a meaningful part of it means the world to me. Thank you very much.”

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer Credit: Universal Pictures

Best actor

The Irish actor, 47, plays the “father of the atomic bomb”.

He kissed his wife before heading to the stage, where Murphy told producers Nolan and Emma Thomas that making the film had “been the wildest, most creatively satisfying journey”.

“I am a very proud Irishman standing here tonight,” he added. “I would like to dedicate this to the peacemakers of the world.”

At the end, Murphy spoke in Irish, saying “Go Raibh Maith Agat” which means thank you.

Best actress

Emma Stone, who won for her performance as Bella Baxter in Poor Things, revealed she was battling a wardrobe malfunction as she walked up on stage to collect her best actress Oscar.

She said: “My dress is broken, I think it happened during I’m Just Ken.”

She appeared visibly overwhelmed and wept as she said: “I don’t know what I’m saying.”

'I don’t know what I’m saying,' said Emma Stone accepting her second best actress Oscar (Clip Courtesy A.M.P.A.S. © 2024)

“I am so deeply honoured to share this with every cast member with every crew member who poured their love and care and their brilliance into the making of this film.”

After thanking her family, she saved her final thanks for “my daughter, who is going to be three in three days and who turned our whole lives technicolour”.

Before exiting the stage, she said: “Don’t look at the back of my dress.”

Best supporting actor

The Iron Man star won for his performance as Lewis Strauss, head of the Atomic Energy Commission in the epic biopic about J Robert Oppenheimer.

It follows wins at the Baftas, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild and Critics’ Choice awards.

Collecting the prize, he said: “I want to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy in that order.”

Downey Jr. had a clean sweep this awards season. Credit: AP

Honouring his wife Susan Downey, he added: “I’d like to thank my veterinarian, I mean my wife, she found me a snarling rescue (pet and) you loved me back to life. That is why I’m here.”

Best supporting actress

Randolph won the first Oscar of the night as she picked up the best supporting actress prize for The Holdovers.

The actress plays a grieving cook in the boarding school drama, about a grumpy teacher who stays behind on campus at Christmas.

The prize was presented by five previous winners of the category, who each honoured one of this year’s nominees.

She was tearful as she paid tribute to her mother for encouraging her to pursue acting.

She added: “God is good, I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career, I started off as a singer.”

An emotional Randolph accepted the best supporting actress Oscar (Clip Courtesy A.M.P.A.S. © 2024)

Randolph also said that she was “grateful” to everyone who supported her, before adding: “Thank you for seeing me.”

“I was the only black girl in that (acting) class when you saw me and you told me it was enough,” she continued. “I am so grateful to the women who have been at my side.”

Best international feature film

The Zone Of Interest won the best international feature Oscar for the UK.

British director Jonathan Glazer accepted the award and said: “All of our choices were made to confront us in the present. Not to say ‘Look what they did then, but look what we do now’.”

He added: “Our film shows where dehumanisation leads at its worst – it’s shaped all of our past and present.

“Right now we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people.

“Whether it’s the victims of October 7 in Israel or of the ongoing attack on Gaza, all are victims of this dehumanisation.”

Jonathan Glazer poses with the award for best international feature film for The Zone of Interest from the UK. Credit: AP

Best original screenplay

The Academy Award for original screenplay was presented to French filmmakers Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for courtroom drama Anatomy Of A Fall.

On stage, Triet said: “Thank you so much, it will help me through my mid-life crisis, I think this is a crazy year.”

She added that they came up with the idea when they were stuck in the house during the pandemic and changing their children’s nappies.

Best live action short film

The Oscar live action short film was awarded to The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar.

Director Wes Anderson was not at the Academy Awards to accept the prize for his Netflix short, based on a Roald Dahl novel.

Best sound

The Zone Of Interest won the best sound Oscar.

Best adapted screenplay

Cord Jefferson won the best adapted screenplay Oscar for American Fiction.

Collecting the prize, he said: “This means the world to me.

“I’ve been talking a lot about how many people passed on this movie when discussing it and I’m worried that sounds vindictive but it’s more a plea to recognise there are many people out there who want the opportunity I was given.

“I understand this is a risk-averse industry but 200 million dollar movies are also a risk.

“Instead of making one 200 million dollar try making 20 10 million dollar movies or 50 four million dollar movies.”

Addressing his collaborators on the film, he said: “Thank you for trusting a 40-year-old black guy who has never directed anything before.”

Best animated short film and best animated feature film

The Oscar for animated short film has been presented to War Is Over! Inspired By The Music of John & Yoko and the award for animated feature film to Japanese fantasy The Boy And The Heron.

Sean Ono Lennon, who wrote the anti-war story featuring tracks from his parents Beatles star John Lennon and his artist wife Yoko Ono, was among those accepting the prize along with Dave Mullins and Brad Booker.

He gave a shout out to Ono, who he said was in the UK and asked the audience to join him in saying “Happy Mother’s Day”.

Best make up or hairstyling, best production design, and best costume design

All three awards went to Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, a surreal comedy starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo about a woman who has the brain of a baby transplanted into her.

Costume designer Hannah Waddington spoke to ITV News this week on how London's rental crisis will hinder new talent from accessing the industry.

Best visual effects

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, both stars of comedy films Twins and Junior, have reunited to present Oscars in two award categories.

The team behind Godzilla Minus One took home the prize for visual effects and brought two mini-reptilian monsters, one in black and another in gold, on stage with them.

Best editing

Jennifer Lame won the film editing prize – Oppenheimer’s second award of the night so far.

Best documentary short film and best documentary feature film

Barbie stars Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera have presented the Oscars for documentary short film to The Last Repair Shop and documentary feature film to 20 Days In Mariupol.

20 Days In Mariupol director Mstyslav Chernov told the audience that he was “honoured” to become the first Ukrainian Oscar winner.

Raney Aronson-Rath, from left, Mstyslav Chernov, and Michelle Mizner pose with the award for best documentary feature film. Credit: AP

“I’m probably the first director on this stage to say I wish I would never have made this film,” he added.

ITV News spoke to a nurse who starred in the documentary on Friday, who said: "This documentary is a must-see so that people don't experience what we experienced there. It is incomprehensible. It is impossible to understand how this could happen in the 21st century."

Best cinematography

Actress Zendaya presented Oppenheimer's Hoyte van Hoytema with the Oscar for best cinematography.

Looking at his prize, he said: “Oh silly.”

He added: “To all the aspiring filmmakers out there, I would like to say ‘please try shooting this new hip thing called celluloid, it’s much easier than you think and it makes things look so much better’.”

Billie Eilish performs Oscar-nominated hit 'What Was I Made For?' on stage at the Oscars. Credit: AP

Best original score

Oppenheimer’s Ludwig Goransson won the Oscar for original score.

Best original song

It was snapped up by sister and brother musical duo Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for Barbie’s What Was I Made For?.

Eilish previously won an Academy Award in the same category for No Time To Die for the James Bond film of the same name.

Laughing, 22-year-old singer Eilish said: “I had a nightmare about this last night.”

She added that she did not think she would win the prize and thanked Barbie director Greta Gerwig

“This goes out to everyone who was affected by the movie and how incredible it was,” Eilish added.

