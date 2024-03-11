Watch Ryan Gosling delight Oscars crowd with I'm Just Ken performance

Play Brightcove video

Watch as Gosling's co-stars sang along as he serenaded Margot Robbie and performed the hit tune live (Clip Courtesy A.M.P.A.S. © 2024)

Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling has delighted the ceremony's audience by performing his hit Barbie tune I'm Just Ken.

Dressed head-to-toe in pink sparkles, Gosling began the tune by serenading co-star Margot Robbie - who could not hold in her giggles - before taking to the stage with Mark Ronson.

He was then lifted into the air surrounded by cutouts of Barbie’s head.

He concluded his performance by sharing the mic with Robbie, director Greta Gerwig and co-star America Ferrera, who passionately sang along.

Gosling lost out in the best supporting actor category to Oppenheimer's Robert Downey Jr, as best song went to Barbie's What Was I Made For? sung by Billie Eilish.

Gosling on stage in his pink suit. Credit: AP

This was not before he and Emily Blunt, also a star of Oppenheimer, had a fake spat on stage about the films' rivalries - dubbed Barbenheimer, which dominated summer cinema.

Elsewhere, Da’Vine Joy Randolph clinched the best supporting actress Oscar for The Holdovers, which was presented by previous winners in the category – who each gave a heartfelt introduction about the nominees.

The actress, who played a kitchen manager in the boarding school drama, was tearful as she paid tribute to her mother for encouraging her to pursue acting.

