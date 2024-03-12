Billions of pounds is waiting to be claimed - is some of it yours?

As millions of people struggle in this cost of living crisis, it seems crazy that money that could help is not even reaching them.

It’s been estimated that £19 billion in benefits, pension credits and income top-ups is going unclaimed. Here’s how to check if you are entitled:

The independent benefit calculators available via gov.uk and the free Help to Claim support from Citizens Advice are available to help people check their eligibility and claim Universal Credit.

Many charities, debt help organisations and Citizens Advice also offer help including entitlement calculators.

You can check their eligibility for benefits at www.gov.uk/benefits-calculators.

I spoke to mother of three Lisa Hamilton, she was struggling to pay even her basic bills.

It was only by sheer accident that she discovered she was entitled to around £800 a month in Disability Living Allowance to help support one of her children.

She had help from Christians Against Poverty.

Many of us will have friends or family who may be missing out - so it’s important to share this information with them.

After all, what’s the point of a benefit system if the right people are not benefiting?

