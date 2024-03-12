Could Boris Johnson help save Rishi Sunak's government?

The level of unease among Tory MPs right now is pretty high.

For those on the right of the party, the defection of Lee Anderson was unquestionably a blow: "What a disaster," was the simple Whatsapp I got from one MP.

That said, even the harshest critics of Rishi Sunak on his own side, are not talking up the idea of further defections (if anything happens it will be "few and far between," said one). But their mood is bleak.

One source claimed that five extra letters of no confidence in the PM's leadership had been submitted on Monday night.

A rumour swirling was that Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 committee of Tory backbenchers, met privately with Mr Sunak to update him (although sources said it was a long-scheduled meeting of the 1922 executive).

Even with extra letters, it is likely that any rebellion aimed at toppling Mr Sunak still remains well below the threshold that would trigger a vote - and even if a vote came he would almost certainly win it.

But it does show the level of unease, with even loyalists now fearing an election wipe-out.

It is in that context that the idea of Boris Johnson making a campaign comeback to help Tories in the next election campaign has been discussed by MPs in Westminster for some time.

Earlier this year, a Conservative representing a Red Wall seat, who was happy to see the back of Mr Johnson when he resigned and is now a Mr Sunak loyalist, told me the former PM could help their chances.

At the time Mr Johnson's team ruled nothing out, and did not deny the PM's claim to me on ITV's Tonight programme that the pair still speak occasionally.

Hearing reports today that a Mr Johnson return is being firmed up - with suggestions he could be touring Red Wall seats, the same MP said: "We want all Conservatives to campaign in the election.

"Having Boris Johnson as part of that would be beneficial, especially in the north, where he has strong appeal."

Cabinet Minister Graham Stuart told ITV News on Tuesday that "Boris Johnson will be out there alongside me and other Conservatives in one united Conservative family" ahead of the election.

Sources tell me that any plans for Mr Johnson in the election are still someway off being firmed up, but they did confirm that he was not going to defect to Reform and suggested any campaigning would be for the Conservatives, despite obvious bitterness at Mr Sunak's role in his own downfall.

But will Mr Johnson be able to help? That isn't a point on which all Tory MPs agree.

Some across the North tell me they are desperate for his input, insisting he remains a hugely popular figure.

But some are not keen - with one saying to me - "I think it would be for friends and supporters only, I certainly wouldn't want him."

One discussion I've also heard is whether the Tories would be better off if Mr Johnson had stayed.

After all, back then the Tories only trailed Labour by a few points.

It was Liz Truss's short-lived premiership, with it's volatile mini-budget, that dramatically changed the party's fortunes more so than partygate.

And MPs in the party now are split on whether the blame for a consistent 20-point lag in the polls today is still down to her time, or if the current PM is to blame.

I would say that a majority think it was Truss who blew the party's reputation for economic competence and that no subsequent leader could change that.

They admit things feel dire, but do not blame Mr Sunak. But there are certainly some who point the finger at the PM instead.

They argue that things were tightening at one point in the polls - but that more recent events (one pointed to sacking rightwingers to make room for Lord David Cameron, the recession, a lacklustre Budget and then the recent defection) had made it impossible for the party to recover.

The challenge for the Tories now is that they are getting hit from both sides, leaking voters to reform on the right, but risking putting off those in the centre if they shift position.

Each controversy can be seen through that lens.

Take Mr Anderson - the decision to suspend him angered those on the right, but the failure to describe what he said as Islamophobia put off those on the left.

