Online influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been arrested in Romania over allegations of sexual aggression following a European arrest warrant by UK authorities.

The brothers, who are both dual UK-US nationals, were initially arrested in December 2022 in Romania, before they were put under house arrest in March while police continue to investigate allegations of rape and human trafficking.

They won an appeal in August 2023 to be released from house arrest as he awaits trial on a date which is yet to be decided.

They pair were told they were able to travel anywhere within Romania but could not leave the country.

Andrew Tate, who is currently awaiting trial for rape and human trafficking in Romania. Credit: AP

Now, the brothers have been detained with charges dating back to 2012-2015, and an investigation is pending.

Both Andrew and Tristan deny all allegations against them.

One of the charges from 2022 against Tate and his brother is that formed a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

Prosecutors say there are seven alleged female victims, including some who were “misled” by “false claims of marriage and love.”

One defendant is accused of raping a woman twice in March 2022. Tate and his brother Tristan deny all charges against them.

Following the charge on June 20, Tate wrote on X: "Men. This isn’t about me. This isn’t about whether you like me or not. This is about all of us. Today it’s me. Tomorrow it’s you. Nobody is safe from these lies."

He has since said he "looked forward to being found innocent of everything."

Tate has more than 8.9 million followers on X, while his investment platform The Real World has more than 90,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…