Video shows man skiing into hole and discovering snow waterfall

Sean Toms made a surprise fall during a skiing trip to Japan on March 4

A "super lucky" man discovered a secret snowy waterfall when he fell into a hole while skiing in Hokkaido, Japan, earlier this month.

Miraculously he escaped free of any injuries.

"How not to ski the [H]okkaido backcountry," Sean Toms wrote underneath the Instagram video posted on March 4.

"Great learning on the unique hazards that Japan has to offer, at least the water was warm," he joked, having wrestled his way out of the icy ravine.

B ody camera footage shows the moment Toms' leisurely lap of the slopes is disrupted by an unexpected break in the path.

The skier is heard gasping in shock as he tumbles some 20 feet to the base of a flowing waterfall.

Toms, originally from New Zealand, appears to then clamber up the wet walls of the hidden chasm with his skis in hand.

Subsequent videos on his social media accounts suggest he wasn't put off by the incident and continued to enjoy his trip to Japan.

