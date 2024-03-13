300,000 euro of cannabis seized after grow houses discovered

More than 300,000 of cannabis has been seized after the discovery of two grow houses in Co Galway.

Two men and a woman were arrested during the planned operation.

As part of Operation Tara, gardai conducted searches at two residential properties in the New Inn and Creggs areas on Wednesday.

One of two cannabis grow houses discovered in Co Galway Credit: Garda/PA

A Garda spokesperson said cannabis grow houses were discovered at both locations, resulting in the seizure of cannabis plants worth 228,000 euro, along with herb worth 75,000 euro.

“Three individuals, two adult males aged in their 40s and 20s, and one adult female in her 50s, were arrested during the operation,” they said.

“All three are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in Co Galway.

“Investigations are ongoing.”