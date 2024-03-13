Australian billionaire revives plans to relaunch Titanic replica

An Australian billionaire has relaunched his plans to build Titanic II - without the tragic ending - where guests can choose to dress in the style of 1900s and third class passengers can eat stew at long tables.

Mining magnate Clive Palmer, who first announced his plans in 2012 and again in 2018, resurrected his passion project to build a replica of the ill-fated ship on Wednesday at a press briefing in Sydney.

"It’s a lot more fun to do the Titanic than it is to sit at home and count my money," he said.

When he first floated his dream of building the to-scale model of the Titanic more than a decade ago, the popular view was that he was rich and eccentric enough to do it.

But he was forced to put t he multimillion-dollar project on hold when the pandemic hit and ports closed.

While Mr Palmer, chairman of the Blue Star Line company behind the Titanic project, has decided to relaunch his dream, he admitted he did not yet have a ship.

Tenders are being sought to build the ship, and Mr Palmer hopes to find a ship builder by the end of the year to enable work to begin in 2025.

The plans, which vary little from previous iterations, comply with current regulations.

An eight-minute video to accompany the launch showed the layout of the ship and how each room will look, complete with actors dressed in period costume.

Passengers will be encouraged to dress for the 1900s, but it’s not mandatory, a spokesperson said.

The ship itself will be 269 metres (833 feet) long and 32.2 metres (105 feet) wide – slightly wider than the original.

There will be room for 2,345 passengers on board with 835 cabins across nine decks. Almost half of the rooms will be reserved for first class passengers.

“We are very pleased to announce that after unforeseen global delays, we have reengaged with partners to bring the dream of Titanic ll to life. Let the journey begin," Mr Palmer said in a press release.

Third class passengers will be treated to stew and mash at long tables in a communal dining room – as they were on the original boat – though a spokesperson said other meals will also be available for those who want a less authentic experience.

More than a century after the Titanic went down in 1912, researchers and historians remain captivated by its story.

Mr Palmer suggested his replica would bring "world peace".

“Titanic ll is something that can provide peace. It can be a ship of peace between all countries of the world.

“Millions have dreamt of sailing on her, seeing her in port and experiencing her unique majesty. Titanic ll will be the ship where those dreams come true."

Mr Palmer has launched multiple court cases against state and federal governments over their decision to shut borders during the pandemic. He has also made bids for political office as the founder of the United Australia Party.

He spent millions of dollars on advertising for very little electoral return, and the party was deregistered in 2022.

