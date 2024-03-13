British couple found dead on beach in Caribbean island of Grenada

A retired British couple been found dead on a beach in the Caribbean island of Grenada.

David John Foster, 76, and Rosaline Foster, 77, were discovered on Paradise Beach on the island of Carriacou on Saturday.

Police and medical professionals attended the scene where Mr Foster was pronounced dead.

Ms Foster was taken to Princess Royal Hospital, Carriacou, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police have launched an investigation and a post-mortem is expected to take place to determine the cause of death.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…