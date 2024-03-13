British father-to-be dies after tragic accident at engagement party

A British father-to-be died at his own engagement party following a tragic accident.

Liam Trimmer, 29, a police officer and his fiancé Lilly Watts, a nurse, were celebrating their recent engagement and announcing their pregnancy with friends and family.

Mr Trimmer is understood to have cut his neck in a fall as he celebrated. He had migrated from the UK and joined the WA force in 2013.

Many of those at the ceremony were fellow police officers and medical professionals, but nobody was able to save Mr Trimmer's life.

A Go Fund Me campaign has since been set up by a friend of the family to raise money for Lilly and the couple's unborn child.

"At almost 14 weeks pregnant, Lilly now faces the prospect of raising a child without her beloved partner, while also grappling with the financial responsibilities that come with homeownership," Mel, an old friend of Lilly's wrote.

"While no amount of money can bring back Liam or erase the pain of his loss, we hope to ease the burden that now weighs heavily on Lilly’s shoulders.

"The funds raised will enable her to access the support she needs, from counseling to covering the costs of daily living and preparing for the arrival of her baby."

More than AUS$26,000 (£13,430) has been raised at the time of writing.

The Western Australia Police Force confirmed Mr Trimmer's died in a "serious accident" that occurred while he was off duty on Sunday. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are extended to his family and colleagues," the force said in a statement.

The force added that their health and welfare division would be supporting those impacted by the tragedy.

WA Police has not elaborated on the accident but said that a coroner's report will be put together.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…