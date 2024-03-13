Can you crack the code? GCHQ launches puzzle for new recruits

The UK's intelligence, security and cyber agency GCHQ has released a puzzle to get the attention of potential new recruits who can "think out of the box".

The visual puzzle is asking people to identify the letters contained in the picture before putting them together to reveal a hidden message. There are 13 elements, each representing letters of the alphabet.

Created with Manchester-based artist Justin Eagleton, GCHQ said the puzzle has been designed to appeal to people who "process information differently and possess strong lateral-thinking skills".

The agency has also said it is releasing the puzzle to mark the launch of its page on LinkedIn.

GCHQ said it's new LinkedIn page is to "recruit a mix of minds to tackle the toughest challenges facing the UK and counter real-world and online threats from nation states, criminal groups, terrorists and individuals".

GCHQ's headquarters in Cheltenham. Credit: ITV News

GCHQ director Anne Keast-Butler added: "The world is getting more complex and we're only ever going to stay ahead of those threats by bringing together the right mix of minds that lets us tackle the challenges ahead.

"For us, that means bringing in people with different backgrounds, different experience, different insights, different knowledge, and creating a team where all of us can play our part. For us, it's clear that that diversity is mission critical.

"So we're on a journey to make sure that we reach out and connect to people who've never thought of working with us.

"And today we're launching on LinkedIn as a way of starting to showcase a little bit more of the work that we do and some of the amazing people who work at GCHQ."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...