The government has unveiled its new definition of extremism amid rising concern about threats to social cohesion and British democracy, but critics have warned it could "vilify the wrong people and risk more division".

Groups covered by the definition, which is designed to include conduct that falls short of criminality but is still deemed “unacceptable”, will be denied access to funding and prevented from meeting ministers and officials or gaining a platform that could “legitimise” them through association with the government.

The Archbishops of Canterbury and York have issued a warning that the definition could do more harm, rather instead of “providing clarity or striking a conciliatory tone”.

The definition has been updated to respond to an increased extremist threat since the October 7 attacks in Israel, the government said.

It aims to ensure that the government does not “legitimise” extremist groups by “inadvertently” providing a platform to them.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove, who has overseen the formulation of the new definition, said the new definition would “ensure that government does not inadvertently provide a platform to those setting out to subvert democracy and deny other people’s fundamental rights”.

He added that it was the first in “a series of measures to tackle extremism and protect our democracy”.

However, the new definition has proven controversial, with criticism coming from both figures in Labour and the Conservative party.

What is the new definition?

The definition describes extremism as “the promotion or advancement of an ideology based on violence, hatred or intolerance” that aims to “negate or destroy the fundamental rights and freedoms of others” or “undermine, overturn or replace the UK’s system of liberal parliamentary democracy and democratic rights”.

It also includes those who “intentionally create a permissive environment for others to achieve” either of those aims. The new definition comes into force on Thursday.

The overhaul of the definition follows Rishi Sunak’s impromptu speech in Downing Street on March 1 in which he warned of “forces here at home trying to tear us apart”, although work on the definition has been ongoing for a number of months.

Why has it been updated?

The 2011 definition described extremism as “vocal or active opposition to fundamental British values, including democracy, the rule of law, individual liberty and mutual respect and tolerance of different faiths and belief” as well as “calls for the death of members of our armed forces”.

The government said that the new definition is “narrower and more precise” than the 2011 definition, which “did not provide the detail we now need to assess and identify extremism”.

Instead, the new definition helps to “clearly articulate” how extremism is “evidenced” through the public behaviour of extremists.

What will happen to groups who meet the new definition?

Groups covered by the definition will be denied access to government funding and prevented from meeting ministers and officials or gaining a platform that could legitimise them through association with the government.

The government is expected to publish a list of organisations covered by it in the coming weeks.

What are the criticisms of the new definition?

Conservative peer Baroness Warsi has warned that the new definition takes a “divide-and-rule approach” that is intended to “breed division and encourage mistrust”.

While the Archbishops of Canterbury and York issued a warning that the definition could “vilify the wrong people and risk yet more division” instead of “providing clarity or striking a conciliatory tone”.

In a joint statement, the Most Reverend Justin Welby and the Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell said the “growing division between different communities in this country” is a threat to the country’s “rich diversity”.

However, Labour has said that the new definition was “not enough” and that a full counter-extremism strategy and hate crime action plan is needed.

Angela Rayner, the party’s deputy leader and shadow communities secretary, said: “Hateful extremism threatens the safety of our communities and the unity of our country – there is no place for it in Britain.

“Labour is steadfast in our commitment to work across communities to ensure no one feels unsafe at the hands of corrosive extremism.

“This is a serious problem that needs serious action and tinkering with a new definition is not enough. The government’s counter-extremism strategy is now nine years out of date, and they’ve repeatedly failed to define Islamophobia.

“Any suggestion that the government has been engaging with groups that they’ve now decided are extremists raises serious questions over why it has taken so long to act.”

