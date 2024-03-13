The King appeared full of cheer in a newly released photograph taken during an audience with Baroness Scotland at Buckingham Palace.

Charles, who has met the Commonwealth secretary-general on many occasions, welcomed his guest to the Private Audience Room for the in-person meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The 75-year-old monarch, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, is continuing with his head of state duties including face-to-face audiences despite not carrying out official engagements in public.

Charles meeting with Baroness of Scotland of Asthal. Credit: PA

He was photographed laughing and giving a wide smile as he shook Baroness Scotland’s hand.

The King is Head of the Commonwealth but this week missed the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, although his pre-recorded video message was played to the congregation.

His son the Prince of Wales and daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales have come under intense scrutiny this week after Kate publicly apologised and confessed to digitally editing a family portrait taken by William and released by Kensington Palace to mark Mother’s Day.

It was issued in part to quell the conspiracy theories circulating online about the princess, who had not been seen publicly, other than in paparazzi shots, since Christmas Day or after her abdominal surgery.

Global picture agencies were forced to issue a kill notice after a number of editing inconsistencies were spotted in the image.

The saga has intensified speculation concerning Kate, her health and her whereabouts, and raised questions over whether images released by Kensington Palace can be trusted.

