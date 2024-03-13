Play Brightcove video

On Tuesday night the prime minister changed his position on Mr Hester's remarks, labelling them as "racist" after refusing to do so.

A government minister has refused to rule out taking more money from a Tory donor who made "racist" remarks about MP Diane Abbott.

Tory donor Frank Hester is alleged to have said in 2019 that Ms Abbott, Britain’s longest-serving black MP, made him “want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot”.

Mr Hester has said he is "deeply sorry" for being "rude" to Ms Abbott, but has not apologised for being "racist".

In a U-turn on Tuesday, Rishi Sunak described the remarks as “racist and wrong” in a statement, after Number 10 had initially refused to do so.

When asked on Wednesday if he would accept more donations from Mr Hester, Postal Minister Kevin Hollinrake said "that's not a decision for me to take", but that "if somebody apologises for something they've done wrong, I don't think we should judge their character adversely on that basis."

He insisted Mr Hester "has apologised for what he said", and that "you can interpret what he said in different ways".

"To connect somebody's character with their skin colour is absolutely the wrong thing to do", he said.

In a sign of Tory divisions over the issue, Conservative West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said he would return the cash.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I would think about the company I kept and I would give that money back.”

The prime minister had come under increasing pressure over the remarks as Cabinet Minister Kemi Badenoch broke ranks to describe them as “racist”.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the prime minister’s spokesman said: “The comments allegedly made by Frank Hester were racist and wrong. He has now rightly apologised for the offence caused and where remorse is shown it should be accepted.

“The prime minister is clear there is no place for racism in public life and as the first British-Asian prime minister leading one of the most ethnically diverse Cabinets in our history, the UK is living proof of that fact.”

Pressure from Labour and the Lib Dems is mounting on the Conservatives to return the £10 million donated by Mr Hester last year, ahead of the Mr Sunak facing Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs on Wednesday afternoon.

Ms Abbott, a former Labour MP, described the comments made about her by Mr Hester as "frightening".

Police are understood to have been contacted in relation to the the Guardian report about comments allegedly made by Mr Hester.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said that officers from the Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team were in contact with Ms Abbott and officers from West Yorkshire Police regarding the report.

"To hear someone talking like this is worrying", Ms Abbott said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

"I live in Hackney and do not drive so I find myself, at week-ends, popping on a bus or even walking places more than most MPs. I am a single woman and that makes me vulnerable anyway"

She also added: "For all of my career as an MP I have thought it important, not to live in a bubble, but to mix and mingle with ordinary people.

"The fact that two MPs have been murdered in recent years makes talk like this all the more alarming.

"I am currently not a member of the Parliamentary Labour Party but remain a member of the Labour Party itself so I am hoping for public support from Keir Starmer."

Mr Hester, the top Tory donor is the chief executive of The Phoenix Partnership (TPP), a healthcare technology firm which has been awarded a number of government contracts.

He admitted making “rude” comments, but said they had “nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin”.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, he said "racism... is a poison that has no place in public life."

"We should have the confidence to discuss our differences openly and even playfully", he continued.

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said in a post on X on Tuesday afternoon that Mr Hester's comments about Ms Abbott "were racist", and "the idea of linking criticism of her to being a black woman is appalling."

She however went on to say "there needs to be space for forgiveness where there is contrition".

Government ministers Mel Stride and Graham Stuart enforced the government position on Tuesday that the comments were "unacceptable" but not "racist".

Mr Stride said it wasn't a "race-based comment", and Mr Stuart said he was "not ready to put a label" on the comments.

Mr Stuart also said the Tory donor shouldn't be cancelled because of what he said - "Do we have to destroy this man because he said these unacceptable things? I would hope not", he said.

The Guardian released a follow up report on Tuesday night, reporting that Mr Hester asked if there was “no room for the Indians” and suggested staff climb on a train roof during a crowded meeting, before saying he made “a lot of jokes about racism”.

Ms Abbott had the Labour whip removed last year after she wrote a letter about racism in the Observer, in which she played down the idea that Jewish people can experience racism.

