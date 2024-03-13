Actor Olivia Munn has announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and has undergone four surgeries in the last 10 months, including a double mastectomy.

Revealing the diagnosis on social media, the 43-year-old film and TV star said: "I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey."

Munn said she was diagnosed two months after she took a test for cancer genes and tested negative in February 2023.

"In the past ten months I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can't even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I ever could have imagined," she said in a statement accompanying the photo. "Surprisingly, I've only cried twice."

Olivia Munn and her partner John Mulaney at the Oscars. Credit: AP

Munn was seen at Sunday's Oscars with her partner John Mulaney.

In a longer statement, Munn detailed that she had been through four operations, including a double mastectomy, and "so many days spent in bed".

She added that early diagnosis of Luminal B cancer, which is an "aggressive, fast moving cancer", in both breasts, saved her life.

The star, who is known for her role in X-Men: Apocalypse, said she has only cried twice since the diagnosis.

“I’m lucky," she wrote. "We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day.”

The Newsroom star urged others to ask their doctors to calculate their breast cancer risk and to keep up with their annual mammograms and breast MRIs.

Credit: Olivia Munn/Instagram

She also thanked her friends and family for “loving me through this”, paying special tribute to her husband, comedian John Mulaney, for his support.

“I’m so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect,” she wrote.

“For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes."

Munn had her first child, Malcolm Hiep Mulaney, with her husband in 2021.

She also thanked friends who have had breast cancer for guiding her through “some of my most uncertain and overwhelming months” and praised medical staff.

Alongside the post, she explained she had shared her story in the hope it “will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey”.

Her husband commented on the post: “Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you.”

Do you or someone you know suffer with breast cancer? Around 1 in 7 women are diagnosed with it in their lifetime, here are some support services available:

Breast Cancer Now - Charity dedicates funding to research and provides information and support across the UK

CoppaFeel - CoppaFeel is a UK charity that provides information, advice and creates awareness of breast cancer especially in young people

Macmillan Cancer Support - Gives practical, medical and financial support to people with cancer in the UK

Maggie's Centres - Offer care and support to people affected by cancer. Each centre is beside an NHS cancer hospital and is run by specialist staff.

Symptoms to watch out for:

Most breast lumps are not cancerous, but it's always best to have them checked by a doctor.

You should also see a GP if you notice any of these symptoms:

a change in the size or shape of one or both breasts

discharge from either of your nipples , which may be streaked with blood

a lump or swelling in either of your armpits

dimpling on the skin of your breasts

a rash on or around your nipple

a change in the appearance of your nipple, such as becoming sunken into your breast

