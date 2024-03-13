Sharon Stone has named the producer she claims told her to sleep with a co-star.

The Basic Instinct star, 66, alleges Hollywood mogul Robert Evans told her to have sex with William Baldwin while filming 1993 thriller Sliver.

The Hollywood star initially revealed a meeting in which she was pressured to sleep with a co-star in her 2021 memoir but did not disclose the identities of those involved.

Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Stone named the executive as Evans, who died in 2019.

She claimed he told her she was responsible for improving Baldwin’s performance in the film, which is based on the Ira Levin novel of the same name about the mysterious occurrences in a New York high-rise building.

She said: “[Evans] is running around his office in sunglasses explaining that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem.

“If I could sleep with Billy, then we’d have chemistry on screen and if I would just have sex with him then that would save the movie. The real problem was me, because I was so uptight, and not like a real actress who could just f*** him and get things back on track.

“The real problem was I was such a tight-ass.”

Responding on Twitter, Baldwin said: “Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later?

“Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?”

Stone also said she never got a good part again after 1995’s Casino and described herself as “the invisible actress”.

Stone also described her experiences with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, who is in prison for sex offences and with whom she crossed paths at events for the Aids charity Amfar.

She said she had spent a lot of time dealing with Weinstein and that she was glad he is now behind bars.

Sharon Stone looks on as American producer Harvey Weinstein speaks on stage during the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit in 2009. Credit: AP

"I think he should stay there with the rest of the people who are like him. Harvey’s a pig. He’s an octopus and you’re just always getting one of his tentacles off you.

“I’d come off the stage and he’d be backstage shoving me around or throwing me across the room. He was very violent and he was an anaconda, he was a disgusting pig.”

“But he was certainly comfortable with throwing me across the room. He was physically violent to me on more than one occasion because he was so angry at me because I wouldn’t do what he wanted me to do.”

