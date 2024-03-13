Survey reveals one in five shop workers suffered a violent attack in 2023

Play Brightcove video

70% of respondents had experienced verbal abuse, the study also found

Shop workers are suffering increased levels of violence as customers, including “hardened career criminals”, steal from stores, according to new research.

Retail union Usdaw said a survey of more than 5,500 shop staff showed that almost one in five suffered a violent attack last year, compared with 8% in 2022.

Usdaw said the increase in assaults comes during an “epidemic” of retail crime, with official statistics showing significant increases in theft from shops.

The union said its study found that in the last year 70% of respondents had experienced verbal abuse, 43% were threatened by a customer and 18% were assaulted.

General secretary Paddy Lillis said: “No-one should feel afraid to go to work, but our evidence shows that too many retail workers are.

“It is shocking that nearly a fifth of our members working in retail are being assaulted for simply doing their job and serving the community. They provide an essential service and deserve our respect and the protection of the law.

“Our members have reported that they are often faced with hardened career criminals, and we know that retail workers are much more likely to be abused by those who are stealing to sell goods on.

“Violence and abuse is not an acceptable part of the job and much more needs to be done to protect shop workers.

43% of 5,500 surveyed said they had been threatened by a customer.

“The Government has repeatedly failed to act in the face of an epidemic of retail crime, rising theft from shops and assaults against retail workers. It is disappointing that they have no measures in their legislative programme to tackle this issue.

“A protection of shop workers’ law is also supported by many retailers. It already exists in Scotland and has secured over 500 convictions.

“We also need more neighbourhood police, with patrols in town centres, respect orders to ban repeat offenders, and an end to the £200 threshold for investigating and prosecuting shop theft.

“Most of all, we ask the public to support our campaign by respecting shop workers.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...