Concorde jet sails down New York river after repair work completed

The retired British Airways Concorde jet, which completed the fastest transatlantic crossing, will return to a pier in New York after a seven-month restoration.

The Concorde is the only supersonic commercial jet that ever flew and is the quickest passenger aircraft to fly from Heathrow to JFK, completing the journey in two hours, 52 minutes and 59 seconds.

The supersonic jet will travel by barge up the Hudson River and will be lifted by a crane onto Pier 86, the New York's Intrepid Museum confirmed.

A retired British Airways Concorde supersonic aircraft is transported by barge in New York. Credit: AP

The needle-nosed aircraft left Pier 86 in 2023 for a restoration project at the Brooklyn Navy Yard that included sanding and repainting.

It was barged from Brooklyn to a dock for storage overnight prior to being reinstalled on the pier on Thursday.

Public tours of the jet will resume on April 4, museum officials said.

