Conservatives ‘took £5m more’ from donor caught in racism row

Rishi Sunak is under fresh pressure over donations from a top party donor embroiled in a racism row, amid reports the Tories received £5 million more than previously declared.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats called on the Prime Minister to pay back the sum from Frank Hester, which would take his total donations in the past year to £15 million.

Electoral Commission records only show the amount he gave the Tories up to the end of 2023, but the Tortoise Media news site reported that he has handed over more since then.

The outlet said the party was “sitting on” the extra cash.

The Conservative Party did not deny the additional payment, saying only that declarable donations will be published by the Electoral Commission “in the usual way”, with the next update due in June.

Frank Hester is alleged to have said in 2019 that Ms Abbott, Britain’s longest-serving black MP, made him “want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot”, in comments the prime minister described as "racist" after initially refusing to do so.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

The prime minister remains under pressure to answer questions about Mr Hester, as Labour have called on the party to return the money.

The prime minister also says he accepts Mr Hester's apology because he has shown "contrition", however while the Tory donor has said he is "deeply sorry" for being "rude" to Ms Abbott, he has not accepted his comments were racist.

But in a sign of divisions within Conservative ranks, the Scottish Conservatives urged the UK party to “carefully review” Mr Hester’s donations while Tory peer and former Marks & Spencer chief executive Stuart Rose said it should “probably” return the money.

Labour Party Chair Anneliese Dodds said: “Frank Hester’s remarks were clearly racist, misogynistic and have no place in our politics.

“There is absolutely no excuse for the Conservatives accepting additional money from Frank Hester. They should pay this back before it hits the coffers. “Rishi Sunak needs to pay back every penny, cut ties with Frank Hester and apologise unequivocally to Diane Abbott.”

Diane Abbott criticised the Labour party on Thursday after they sent out a fundraising email to members after the race row.

The email asked for donations "to close the huge fundraising gap between us and the Tories".

Ms Abbott told the Independent: "They want to use renewed abuse against me as a fundraiser. Hypocritical barely covers it."

The MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington had the Labour whip removed last year after she wrote a letter about racism in the Observer, in which she played down the idea that Jewish people can experience racism.

Mr Sunak and Communities Secretary Michael Gove earlier suggested Mr Hester’s comments would not be referred to the government’s new extremism taskforce.

The prime minister refused to say whether the comments were extremist, insisting "it's important these things are done in an objective and considered manner"

Mr Gove described the remarks as “horrific” but said he was exercising “Christian forgiveness” after the entrepreneur had “shown contrition”.

It came as Mr Gove unveiled the government’s new definition of extremism on Thursday.

It describes extremism as “the promotion or advancement of an ideology based on violence, hatred or intolerance” that aims to “negate or destroy the fundamental rights and freedoms of others” or “undermine, overturn or replace the UK’s system of liberal parliamentary democracy and democratic rights”.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said she would “like to see” Diane Abbott back as a party MP and that she shares the “frustration at times of how long” investigations take.

Ms Rayner was also asked by journalists about comments made by major Labour donor Dale Vince.

Mr Vince shared an opinion on Times Radio last year that “one man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter” when asked about the Palestinian militant group that carried out the October 7 attacks on Israel that sparked the latest Middle East conflict.

Ms Rayner said Mr Vince should “reflect” on his “appalling” remarks about Hamas.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…