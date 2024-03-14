Contraceptives handed out to crowd at Olivia Rodrigo's Missouri concert

Condoms and morning after pills were dished out to fans at Olivia Rodrigo's concert in Missouri, where abortion is illegal.

Attendees - the majority of them female - were able to pick up free contraceptive products in the stands in St Louis.

An activist from Right by You, a text line helping teens find abortion care outside Missouri, told the Guardian that Rodrigo had invited the charities, but it was their choice to distribute contraceptives.

The popstar, who is vocally pro-choice, launched the Fund 4 Good campaign last month, a global initiative for people "seeking reproductive health freedom".

Some of the profits from Rodrigo's global tour, which has partnered with the National Network of Abortion Funds, will go towards Fund 4 Good.

Birth control, such as morning-after pills, are legal in the US. However, abortions in Missouri are banned, with limited exceptions of saving a pregnant woman's life or preventing risk to physical health.

Bill Eigel, Missouri's Republican state senator, wrote on X, formerly Twitter that Rodrigo should be "ashamed" for giving away "abortifacient" to fans - a drug which causes abortion.

The morning after pill prevents pregnancy, but does not end it.

Rodrigo, known for hits Drivers License and deja vu, has made her opinion known on the U-turn on abortion laws in the US.

Rodrigo's Glastonbury set before she brought out Lily Allen. Credit: PA

In 2022, she brought out Lily Allen during her Glastonbury Festival set to perform her hit song F**k You in response to the US Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.

The singers protested the court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe vs Wade case, ending the country’s constitutional right to abortion.

Rodrigo said at the time: “Today is a very special day because it’s actually my first Glastonbury and I’m sharing the stage with Lily, which is the biggest dream come true.

“But I’m also equally as heartbroken over what happened in America yesterday. The Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v Wade, which is a law that ensures a woman’s right to receive abortion and other basic human rights."

