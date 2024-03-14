Holidays: Get Away For Less

Travel agents have reported their busiest start to the year ever, with one in six Brits planning at least three holidays this year. But with more getaways booked than ever before, how can you make sure you’re getting a good deal?

WATCH: Dame Irene Hays of Hays Travel talking about why holidaymakers use travel agents:

In this episode of Tonight, Helen Skelton looks into the tricks and tips to help you bag a bargain break, whilst also making sure you don’t fall victim to the rising number of holiday scams.

We’ll meet savvy travellers like Chelsea Dickenson who’s made a name for herself as the Cheap Holiday Expert, as well as viral TikToker Josh Kerr, who worked out that it’s cheaper for him to live in an all inclusive resort in Turkey than his Manchester flat.

I was looking online and I noticed you could select 28 nights. The cheapest one was £938. I added up all my bills, my rent, council tax, internet and that came to £951. That's not even including food or drink. It's cheaper to live here and get all that included! Josh Kerr

But when you’re seeking out that bargain, you need to make sure it’s the real deal. Recent data shows victims lost a staggering £12.3 million to holiday fraud last year, with an average loss of £1,851 per victim.

Helen meets Mum of four Leanda Parrott, who came across a listing on social media for a bargain holiday cottage in East Sussex. After chatting with the private seller, she booked the cottage as a family break. But after a two and a half hour drive, she arrived at the address to find it was not really a holiday cottage, but a family home being fraudulently let out online by a stranger.

I was just in shock. I remember looking at the car, at my kids' faces, and I just started crying on the man's doorstep because I thought, I've got to tell them that we've got to drive home now Leanda Parrott

If you’re one of the reported 29% of Brits planning to go on more holidays in 2024, take some time to do your research, follow expert advice, and see if you can get away for less.

Useful links:

Check out Which? for consumer advice on travel

If something has gone wrong on your holiday, read ABTA’s tips and advice

If you think you’ve been affected by a holiday scam, contact Action Fraud

Check out Take 5 To Stop Fraud’s guidance on staying safe online

Read Citizens Advice guidance on travelling to Europe post-Brexit