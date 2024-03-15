The British Wildlife Photography Awards have announced the winners for 2024.

In its 12th year, the competition showcases Britain’s nature, from its woodlands and wetlands to other ecosystems. There are photos of foxes and frogs, synonymous with the British countryside, but also breathtaking underwater images.

It was the latter that was chosen as the grand prize winner, with Ryan Stalker's dramatic photograph of goose barnacles attached to a football floating in the Atlantic sea selected out of 14,000 submissions.

Explaining his picture, Mr Stalker said: “Although the ball is waste and should not be in the sea, I do wonder about the journey the ball has been on.

"From initially being lost, then spending time in the tropics where the barnacles are native and perhaps years in the open ocean before arriving in Dorset.

However, the photo also sheds light on a potential environmental issue.

“This waste can also bring creatures that may survive in UK waters and could become invasive species. More human waste in the sea could increase the risk of more creatures making it to our shores,” he added.

British Wildlife Photography Awards 2024 Winners:

“Starling at Night” by Mark Williams

Credit: Mark Williams/British Wildlife Photography Awards

The Animal Portraits category was dominated by stunning shots of creatures in the wild, but it was Mark Williams' photo of a starling in Solihull which came out on top.

“Raven Above Arran” Robin Dodd

Credit: Robin Dodd/British Wildlife Photography Awards

Robin Dodd was the champion of the Black and White award for his image of a raven soaring above the Isle of Arran.

“Tiny Forest Balloons” by Jason McCombe

Credit: Jason McCombe/British Wildlife Photography Award

The Botanical Britain category was lead by Jason McCombe's photograph of slime mould in Essex.

“The Tightrope Walker” by Daniel Valverde Fernandez

Credit: Daniel Valverde Fernandez/British Wildlife Photography Awards

Taking the crown for the Habitat category, is Daniel Valverde Fernandez's capture of a red fox in Sherwood Pines Forest Park, Nottinghamshire.

“Three’s a Crowd” by Ross Hoddinott

Credit: Ross Hoddinott/British Wildlife Photography Awards

This shot of three common blue butterfly in Vealand Farm, Devon, won the Hidden Britain category.

“Beech for the Sky” by Graham Niven

Credit: Graham Niven/British Wildlife Photography Awards

Winner of the Wild Woods category, Graham Niven captures a beech tree grove near Dunbar in East Lothian.

“Running on Water ” by Max Wood

Credit: Max Wood/British Wildlife Photography Awards

Max Wood, 17, won the title of young British wildlife photographer of the year with this image of a coot running across a lake at sunrise.

He said he woke up at 4.45am to take the shot, lying down alongside the water edge, waiting for the birds to stir.

“Three Frogs in Amplexus” by Ian Mason

Credit: Ian Mason/British Wildlife Photography Awards

Ian Mason's application of three frogs in Perthshire stole the crown for the Animal Behaviour category.

