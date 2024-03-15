Swinging a tennis racket may be helpful when aiming for the ball in the hope of reaching the final of a tournament, but they're less useful when swatting a swarm of bees as Carlos Alcaraz discovered on Thursday.

The swarm descended on the semifinal of the BNP Paribas Open between Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev leading to a two-hour pause in the match in California.

Dozens of bees attached themselves to the overhead spider camera that traverses the court and a man without any protective covering used a vacuum to clean them off.

The bee vacuumer was summoned to the court with a spray bottle that he used to douse seats and the walls around the court.

The vaccumer became a fan favourite of the spectators as he spent more than an hour hoovering up the insects without wearing any protective gear.

The bee vaccumer became a fan favourite. Credit: AP

In one clip Alcaraza can be seen running off the court as he attempts to swat away the bees while the umpire says "it appears we have a problem with bees here."

TV coverage said the match had been suspended because of a "bee invasion."

Carlos Alcaraz did eventually win the match. Credit: AP

After initially being paused for 19 minutes the game did not resume for an hour and 48 minutes, the actual play time was 1:29.

Alcaraz survived the swarm and went on to win 6-3, 6-1, the rest of the stadium was unaffected by the bees.

