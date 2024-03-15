Voters headed to the polls in Russia on Friday for a three-day presidential election that is all but certain to extend President Vladimir Putin’s rule by six more years.

The election takes place against the backdrop of a ruthless crackdown that has crippled independent media and prominent rights groups and given Putin full control of the political system.

Putin, 71, is running for his fifth term virtually unchallenged with his political opponents either in jail or in exile abroad.

The fiercest of them, Alexei Navalny, died in a remote Arctic penal colony last month.

The three other candidates on the ballot are low-profile politicians from token opposition parties that toe the Kremlin’s line.

Putin is running for his fifth term. Credit: AP

It also comes as Moscow’s war in Ukraine enters its third year. Russia has the advantage on the battlefield, where it is making small, if slow, gains.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has made Moscow look vulnerable behind the front line: Long-range drone attacks have struck deep inside Russia, while high-tech drones have put its Black Sea fleet on the defensive.

Voters are casting their ballots from Friday through until Sunday at polling stations across the vast country’s 11 time zones, as well as in illegally annexed regions of Ukraine.

Russians also can vote online, the first time the option has been used in a presidential contest; more than 200,000 people in Moscow voted online soon after the polls opened, authorities said.

Observers have little to no expectation that the election will be free and fair.

Beyond the fact that voters have been presented with little choice, the possibilities for independent monitoring are very limited.

There is little doubt over who will win the election. Credit: AP

Ukraine and the West have also condemned Russia for holding the vote in Ukrainian regions that Moscow’s forces have seized and occupied.

The Kremlin banned two politicians from the ballot who sought to run on an antiwar agenda and attracted genuine - albeit not overwhelming - support.

Russia’s scattered opposition has urged those unhappy with Putin or the war to show up at the polls at noon on Sunday, the final day of voting, in protest.

The strategy was endorsed by Navalny not long before his death.

“We need to use election day to show that we exist and there are many of us, we are actual, living, real people and we are against Putin. ... What to do next is up to you. You can vote for any candidate except Putin. You could ruin your ballot,” his widow, Yulia Navalnaya, said.

Golos, Russia’s renowned independent election observer group, said in a report this week that authorities were “doing everything so that the people don’t notice the very fact of the election happening.”

The watchdog described the campaign ahead of the vote as “practically unnoticeable” and “the most vapid” since 2000, when Golos was founded and started monitoring elections in Russia.

Putin’s campaigning was cloaked in presidential activities, and other candidates were “demonstrably passive,” the report said.

State media dedicated less airtime to the election than in 2018, when Putin was last elected, according to Golos.

Instead of promoting the vote to ensure a desired turnout, authorities appear to be betting on pressuring voters they can control - for instance, Russians who work in state-run companies or institutions - to show up at the polls, the group said.

