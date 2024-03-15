Play Brightcove video

This year marks the comedian’s final time co-hosting the annual programme that raises money for charity

Sir Lenny Henry has been hailed as "irreplaceable" after hosting his final Red Nose Day after almost four decades at the helm.

The actor and comedian co-founded Comic Relief in 1985 alongside Love Actually screenwriter Richard Curtis and will continue to serve as life president.

TV presenter Davina McCall, at the beginning of the programme, said: "On behalf of all of us here tonight, and of course the entire nation, I've got to say you are 100% totally, utterly - am I right when I say - he's irreplaceable."

Sir Lenny, 65, said: "I don't want to make too much fuss, it's been an honour and a joy… it's so not about me, it's about the mirth and the money, it's about comedy and compassion."

Sir Lenny and Mr Curtis looked back at old Red Nose Day footage during the show, with the long-time host left visibly moved when a clip was played of him visiting a mother from Ethiopia.

Tune into ITV News podcast Unscripted for all the latest entertainment news

The woman, named Aberash, had a young son and was suffering from HIV and tuberculosis.

Reflecting on the experience, Sir Lenny said: "I couldn't bear this."

He added: "They survived, because of everybody, cab drivers, mums, dads, cub scouts, teachers, all being moved and saying we’re going to help that individual person.

"For the last 40 years we’ve made these films and you’ve watched them, and every single time you’ve come through.

"Human beings helping other human beings, what can be better than that?"

Following this, while Sir Lenny was presenting, he gasped as Aberash appeared via video alongside her now grown-up son.

Sir Lenny Henry hosted coverage of Red Nose Day for almost 40 years. Credit: PA

During a separate segment in the programme, when Sir Lenny was stood among the audience, his co-host David Tennant announced a "surprise", adding he would see "some familiar faces from across the years".

Tennant then asked named individuals, who had been helped by Comic Relief, to stand up.

The whole audience proceeded to rise to their feet after Davina McCall asked them to stand up if Sir Lenny and Comic Relief had helped to change their lives.

Sir Lenny said: "It's lovely to see you all, thank you so much."

Money raised by Red Nose Day goes towards organisations helping to tackle homelessness, poverty and mental health along with other causes in the UK and throughout the world.

Comic Relief Red Nose Day is a UK charity that aims "to help put food on plates, roofs over heads and keep little ones safe".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…