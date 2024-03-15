Squid Game actor sentenced for sexual misconduct charges in South Korea

Golden Globe-winning actor O Yeong-Su, known for his role as the unsuspecting elderly contestant in Netflix hit Squid Game, has been convicted for sexual misconduct.

A court in South Korea gave O, aged 79, an eight-month suspended prison sentence after being charged in 2022 with sexually assaulting a woman twice.

The assaults took place five years earlier when O was staying in a rural area for a theatre performance in 2017, AFP reported the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Court as saying.

The allegations were that he hugged a woman and kissed her on the cheek against her will, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The actor said he will be appealing the decision. Credit: AP

The actor has said he will appeal against the verdict, which he has seven days to do.

It was also reported he had been ordered to attend classes on sexual violence.

AFP said Judge Jeong Yeon-ju explained the victim's records of the assault were "consistent" and "appear to be statements that cannot be made without actually experiencing them".

O had denied the claims which, according to Suwon District Court, took place on a walking path and in front of the victim's residence.

O on the red carpet for Squid Game. Credit: AP

Squid Game was an instant hit on Netflix and accrued over 100 million viewers within its first week of release in 2021.

It told the story of contestants fighting to the death for a cash prize in South Korea.

O won the Golden Globe for his role as Oh Il-nam, the oldest participant, who was later revealed to be the mastermind behind the entire competition.

The scandal caused by the alleged offence saw him dropped from an upcoming film in the country, according to Reuters.

Womenlink, a prominent feminist organisation, spoke to reporters shortly after the sentencing.

They said: "Now we can say that the sexual violence in the theatre is not an old custom but sexual violence.

"The accused must stop trying to make his assault go away, apologise to the victim and accept his mistake."

