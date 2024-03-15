Trump’s Georgia inquisitor allowed to stay on his case, but at what cost?

Words by US Correspondent Dan Rivers and Washington News Editor Jonathan Wald

Friday's ruling is a victory of sorts for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Judge Scott McAfee’s order that either she or her lead prosecutor Nathan Wade must step aside in the Election interference case against Donald Trump in Georgia means she can continue without her ex-boyfriend’s involvement.

But it has come at a considerable personal cost to her, exposing in tawdry detail her private life and has damaged her reputation.

While Willis can continue to prosecute Trump, McAfee was damning in her criticism of her and Wade.

He accused them of a “tremendous lapse of judgement,” referred to “the unprofessional manner of the District Attorney’s testimony” and while he said the case against Willis and Wade could not be proved, “an odor of mendacity remains.”

The case Trump and 18 other defendants are facing in Georgia centres around their alleged attempts to interfere with the results of the 2020 election and was brought by Willis.

But recently it came to light that Willis was in a relationship with one of the lead prosecutors in this case, Wade.

Their romantic entanglement was made public by Wade’s ex-wife Joycelyn during divorce proceedings.

Why does this matter? Trump’s lawyers have tried to suggest there is a conflict of interest here and have sought to get Willis kicked off the case, thereby delaying it.

They say that Willis financially benefitted from Wade’s involvement in the case, accompanying him on exotic holidays to places like the Bahamas and Belize.

She has vehemently denied she benefitted from her ex-boyfriend’s employment on the case, claiming she paid him back for every trip they took together.

When asked where the evidence was of this reimbursement, she said there were no bank records, because she paid him back in cash.

She also claims she appointed him as prosecutor before they got involved romantically and therefore there was no conflict of interest.

But the whole episode has put Willis and Wade under an uncomfortable spotlight, deflecting attention from the actual defendants, Trump and his associates.

Willis angrily pointed out: “You think I am on trial. These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020. I’m not on trial no matter how much you try to put me on trial.”

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade looks on during a hearing on the Georgia election interference case. Credit: AP

The problem is this has created the perfect excuse for Trump’s lawyers to further delay this trial. It’s already led to weeks of testimony and cross examination of both Willis and Wade.

If Trump’s lawyers will appeal this decision it might lead to further delays. But already this case is being chipped away by Trump’s legal team.

Two days ago the judge Scott McAfee dismissed six counts from the indictment, including three against Trump, because the charges did not provide “sufficient detail” although the Judge gave Willis’ team six months to resurrect the charges by presenting them to a Grand Jury.

Zoom out and look at the big picture: this is all part of a concerted strategy by Trump’s legal team to delay each and every trial he is facing.

They have deployed similar tactics in the classified documents case in Florida, which is still a long way from reaching court.

The so-called Hush Money trial in New York is also facing delays. This is the case in which Trump is accused of covering up payments to silence women he had alleged affairs with, therefore benefitting his election campaign in 2016.

Now it has emerged Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have disclosed over 70,000 pages of new documents from their abortive attempt to prosecute Trump years ago with another 30,000 to come.

They abandoned the case and instead it was taken up at a State level by Manhattan’s District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The case Trump and 18 other defendants are facing centres around their alleged attempts to interfere with the results of the 2020 election. Credit: AP

Now Bragg and Trump’s lawyers will need to wade through those ‘new’ documents to assess what is relevant. That will further delay that trial.

Although it remains likely that the trial will start and finish before the election, the delay does at least raise the possibility that Trump will not face trial for any of the criminal charges he is facing.

The same can’t be said for the January 6 Federal Trial, in which Trump is accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election result.

That is delayed pending a Supreme Court ruling on whether Trump had presidential immunity from prosecution.

The January 6 “insurrection” trial in which Trump is accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election result hangs in the balance.

The Justices probably won’t come back with their judgement until the summer, making it possible this case won’t finish before November’s election.

So will Trump face justice before November’s election?

The answer appears to be yes, but as it stands it may only be hush money trial in New York - the weakest, legally, of the four he is facing and also the one which carries the least risk of his going to jail if he is found guilty.

