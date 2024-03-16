Ireland are the champions of the Six Nations title for the second time in a row - and for the sixth time overall.

But the hosts, led by Andy Farrell, just managed it with a 17-13 victory against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

They crushed Scotland's quest for a first Triple Crown in 34 years - which is awarded when a home nation defeats all three other nations in the UK.

Hooker Dan Sheehan set Ireland on course for glory with a try within 13 minutes, followed by a conversion kick by Jack Crowley.

But a pair of penalty goals from Scotland's Finn Russell meant Ireland were leading by just 7-6 at the break.

Ireland’s Andrew Porter celebrates scoring a try in the final Six Nations match against Scotland Credit: PA

Andrew Porter’s second-half try broke the resistance of the Scots.

Supporters responded with a rousing rendition of the Fields of Athenry, fully believing the job was done.

However, home fans were forced to endure a nervy final couple of minutes. Replacement fly-half Harry Byrne was sin binned for a head-on-head challenge on Russell, and Scotland centre Jones touched down with 3 minutes left to spare.

