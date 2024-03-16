Three killed in Pennsylvania shootings as St Patrick's Day parade is cancelled

Three people have been killed after a shooting in a suburb near Philadelphia, forcing a St Patrick's Day parade to be cancelled.

Residents have been told to stay inside and lock their doors after a number of people were shot in Falls Township, Eastern Pennsylvania.

Authorities said the suspect, believed to be a 26-year-old man, shot a number of victims at two locations.

He is then said to have hijacked and car and driven to nearby Trenton.

A shopping centre and children's theme park has been shut down.

Police are looking for the suspect and believe he "stays in Trenton primarily", with links in Bucks County, where the shooting happened.

An official said the shootings were of a "domestic" nature.

A Falls Township resident, Shaun Murphy, said he was on his way to the St Patrick's Day parade when he saw the road had been blocked.

“All the neighbors were outside wondering what was going on and then we got the notice about shelter in place.

“I did see ambulances coming up the street earlier without their sirens on.

“My neighbors were just outside with me last night, and we were just saying how great of a town and how great of a neighborhood it is.”

