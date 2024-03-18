Play Brightcove video

The UN has warned Gaza is weeks away from famine, ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers reports

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have had their first conversation in over a month as relations between the two become increasingly strained over the food crisis in Gaza.

The call comes after Republicans in Washington and Israeli officials were quick to express outrage after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sharply criticised Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza and called for Israel to hold new elections.

They accused the Democratic leader of breaking the unwritten rule against interfering in a close ally’s electoral politics.

While the president has not endorsed Schumer's call for an election he praised the speech and said it reflected the concerns of many Americans.

The World Food Program warned that “famine is imminent” in northern Gaza, where 70% of the remaining population is experiencing catastrophic hunger, and that a further escalation of the war could push around half of Gaza’s population to the brink of starvation.

The White House has been sceptical of Netanyahu's plan of carrying out an operation in the southern city of Rafah, to which more than a one million displaced Palestinians have fled, as Israel looks to eliminate Hamas.

Biden administration officials have warned that they would not support such an operation without the Israelis presenting a credible plan to ensure the safety of innocent Palestinian civilians.

Israel has yet to present such a plan, the White House has said.

Netanyahu lashed out against criticism from the US on Sunday, describing calls for a new election as "wholly inappropriate."

Netanyahu told Fox News that Israel never would have called for a new US election after the 9/11 attacks, and he denounced Schumer’s comments as inappropriate.

"We’re not a banana republic," he said. "The people of Israel will choose when they will have elections, and who they’ll elect, and it’s not something that will be foisted on us."

Biden's frustration with Netanyahu’s prosecution of the war has been on public display in recent weeks.

He told MSNBC recently that Netanyahu "has a right to defend Israel, a right to continue to pursue Hamas.

"But he must, he must, he must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken. He’s hurting ... in my view, he’s hurting Israel more than helping Israel."

The president has recently said the US military would help establish a temporary pier aimed at boosting the amount of aid getting into the territory.

The US military has also been air-dropping aid into Gaza.

The Biden administration resorted to the unusual workarounds after months of appealing to Israel, a top recipient of military aid, to step up access and protection for trucks bearing humanitarian goods for Gaza.

