Tallulah Willis, the daughter of US actor Bruce Willis, has publicly spoken about her autism diagnosis for the first time.

The actress, 30, posted a video clip taken from the LA premiere of The Whole Ten Yards in 2004, where her father is answering questions on the red carpet, while she is rubbing his shaved head and playing with his ears as he holds her.

“Tell me you're autistic without telling me you're autistic,” Willis captioned the video, adding a 'crying-laughing' emoji.

When asked in the comments if she was diagnosed as a child, Willis replied: “Actually this is the first time I’ve ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it’s changed my life.”

Tallulah Willis posted an old photograph with her father four days before she revealed her diagnosis. Credit: Tallulah Willis/ Instagram @buuski

Her sister Scout LaRue Willis also commented on the video, saying: “She’s stimming.”

Stimming, or self-stimulating behaviour, involves repeating activities involving the senses, which is often used to deal with stress and anxiety, according to the National Autistic Society.

Tallulah's father has retired from acting and has rarely been seen in public since being diagnosed frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

FTD is an umbrella term for a group of dementias which mainly affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, which are responsible for such things as personality, behaviour, language and speech, according to Dementia UK.

Four days before she revealed her diagnosis, Tallulah Willis posted an old photograph with her father and captioned it "tbt with my bff" - which stands for 'best friend forever'.

Willis is best known for films such as Die Hard, The Sixth Sense and Pulp Fiction, but has stepped away from his acting career amid his health struggles.

He has been married to Emma Heming for 15 years, but was previously married to Hollywood star Demi Moore, with whom he has three children including Tallulah.

