Duke of York branded 'Randy Andy' in new Netflix trailer

The Duke of York is called 'Randy Andy' to his face during the new Netflix film Scoop focusing on the Prince's infamous interview with the BBC.

During a new trailer released by the streaming giant, Billie Piper's character can be seen telling Rufus Sewell, in character as the Duke of York, that he is referred to as 'Randy Andy' in public discourse.

The X Files actress Gillian Anderson stars as journalist Emily Maitlis in the film, which documents the "high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace" through to the BBC’s headline-making interview with Andrew about his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Doctor Who and Secret Diary Of Call Girl actress Piper stars as Newsnight producer Sam McAlister and is seen with blonde curly hair and wide geometric sunglasses saying in a voiceover: "An hour of television can change everything."

During a meeting with the Newsnight crew in the trailer, Sewell’s Andrew asks: "If I do an interview, the question is, why you?"

The trailer features the high steaks meeting where the BBC proposes the interview. Credit: Netflix

McAlister responds by saying: "With respect, you know how people see you", to which Andrew says: "Spell it out," to which McAlister responds "Randy Andy."

The trailer introduces Anderson in the studio alongside two female colleagues and a dog, quipping: "Three women and a whippet? Wouldn’t have seen that in a BBC studio when I started."

Also featured in the Scoop trailer is Bodyguard star Keeley Hawes as one of Andrew’s advisers, while Sex Education star Connor Swindells is depicted as a member of the press taking photos of the royal family member who has been swept up in the scandal.

Netflix released its first trailer last month in which viewers were introduced to Anderson as Maitlis.

Billie Piper's character calls the 'Duke of York' Randy Andy to his face. Credit: Netflix

Following the Newsnight broadcast in November 2019 and the furore over Andrew’s friendship with Epstein, the duke stepped down from public life

The interview was dubbed a “car crash”, with commentators questioning his responses and condemning his unsympathetic tone and lack of remorse over his friendship with the sex offender Epstein.

Maitlis has already served as an executive producer of a Channel 4 documentary about the interview.

Another drama about the interview, a series called A Very Royal Scandal, starring Michael Sheen as Andrew and Ruth Wilson as Maitlis, is also in the works.

Scoop will be released on Netflix on April 5.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…