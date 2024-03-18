British popstar Ed Sheeran wowed the stage in Mumbai by singing in Punjabi.

During a show over the weekend, Sheeran, alongside Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, sang a rendition of Dosanjh's hit track Lover, lighting up the country's social media.

“Got to bring out (Dosanjh) tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come!” Sheeran wrote in an Instagram post.

Singer and actor Dosanjh, 40, is one of the biggest South Asian artists worldwide and has played a major role in putting Punjabi music on the map internationally - he made history in 2023 as the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella.

Raised in Suffolk, Sheeran is in the middle of his mammoth two-and-a half-year long global Mathematics tour.

More than 50,000 concertgoers were packed into the Mahalaxmi Racecourse to see Dosanjh’s surprise appearance, as the Indian star hyped up the audience and Sheeran rocked on an acoustic guitar, singing parts of the chorus.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan called it “global domination,” in a comment on Dosanjh’s Instagram video.

India has 23 official languages, including English, and is home to hundreds of other mother tongues.

The duet, captured by a fan. Credit: CNN

Punjabi is native to the Punjab region of India, as well as neighbouring Pakistan.

During the concert, Sheeran also thanked fans for braving hours of traffic to reach the event.

“I know India is a big place but everyone here at the concert is not necessarily from Mumbai," he said.

"People have travelled a long way to be here today. People got on trains, planes, they drove, and got kids.

"I know a lot goes into you spending your Saturday night with me.

“This is just the beginning,” he added, and made a promise that he would return to India.

