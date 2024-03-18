England men’s, women’s and para teams have joined together to reveal the new kits for 2024.

Stars from all three squads came together for the launch as the men's senior team will hope to claim victory at the Euros this summer.The new kits will be worn for the first time by the men’s senior and development squads this month, including at the Wembley double-header against Brazil and Belgium.

The away kit makes a bold statement with an eye-catching purple - a modern mix of classic blue and red England change kits of the past, Nike said. A purple trim also lines the signature white home shirt.

The Lionesses will also aim to look the part as they begin the defence of their Euro title when qualifying for the 2025 finals begins in April.Sarina Wiegman’s squad will wear the kit for the first time when they welcome Sweden to Wembley for a showpiece start to their European Championship trophy defence on Friday.

Men's team boss Gareth Southgate unveiled his team for the friendly clashes on Thursday.

The white home shirt and a deeper purple for the away kit. Credit: England Football

Jarrad Branthwaite and Anthony Gordon received their first England call-up but there was no place for Kalvin Phillips in Southgate’s last squad before he makes his Euro 2024 selection.

Joe Gomez, who won the last of his 11 senior caps in October 2020, has returned from the international wilderness for March’s Wembley friendlies.

Ivan Toney is back involved at the first opportunity after serving an eight-month Football Association betting ban, but Raheem Sterling was conspicuous by his absence once again.

Phillips was dropped after a torrid run of form since he joined West Ham on loan in January.

