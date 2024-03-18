The British embassies in Russia and Ukraine have confirmed that King Charles is alive after Russian media sources falsely suggested that Buckingham Palace had announced his death.

The British embassy in Moscow, Russia, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Reports about the death of King Charles are FAKE!"

UK in Ukraine, the X account of the British embassy in Kyiv, shared a similar message to debunk the rumour.

"We would like to inform you that the news about the death of King Charles III is fake," they wrote.

Buckingham Palace has not responded to speculation around the King's health, but ITV News understands the Monarch is continuing to perform his duties as planned.

The Daily Mail reported that the Russian state media agency TASS shared an "official" statement from Buckingham Palace saying King Charles had died.

The statement, which was formatted to attempt to replicate other royal correspondences, reportedly said: “The following announcement is made by royal communications. The King passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.”

The statement has since disappeared from the TASS website.

The state media outlet then published a piece titled: "Buckingham Palace says Charles III continues to carry out his duties", with reference to rumours about his death having been "spread by several media".

The rumours and subsequent dismissals of the announcement as fake news come after the Palace announced King Charles was diagnosed with cancer on February 5.

A flurry of rumours about the whereabouts of the Princess of Wales have also continued to circulate over the weekend after she has been out of the public eye while she recovers from abdominal surgery.

