Dame Laura Kenny, Britain’s most decorated female Olympic athlete, has announced she will be retiring from cycling.

The 31-year-old has won five Olympic gold medals and had been expected to compete at the Paris Games this summer.

Dame Laura posted photos and videos of her cycling career on Instagram, and wrote: " Thank you cycling for everything you’ve given me - including a husband and our growing family!

"Having people say I have inspired women and girls to get active and get on a bike means the world to me."

She added: "It’s now time to move on but stay following for the next chapter."

Cheshire-based Laura and her husband, Sir Jason Kenny – Britain’s most decorated Olympian – last year welcomed a second son to their family and she said spending time at home was proving more and more alluring to her.

Dame Laura was born in Harlow, Essex, and grew up in Hertfordshire.

“It’s been in my head a little while, the sacrifices of leaving the children and your family at home is really quite big and it really is a big decision to make,” she added.

“More and more, I was struggling to do that. More people asking me what races was I doing, what training camps was I going on – I didn’t want to go ultimately and that’s what it came down to.

“I knew the minute I was getting those feelings. Once I said to Jase, ‘I don’t think I want to ride a bike anymore’, I started to feel relief.”

