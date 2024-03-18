Rwanda Bill: When could flights actually take off?

Words by Maya Bowles, Westminster Producer

The government's Rwanda Bill returns to the House of Commons on Monday after suffering a number of defeats in the Lords.

MPs will vote on Monday evening on ten changes made in the Lords to the Bill.

This could lead to a process known as "ping-pong" as the Bill goes back and forth between the two houses until they can agree on wording.

The prime minister Rishi Sunak says his goal is to get flights to Rwanda off the tarmac by spring, but how likely is that to actually happen?

What's been the progress of the Bill so far?

The government introduced the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill in December 2023, after the Rwanda policy was ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court in November.

The Supreme Court said under the Rwanda plan asylum seekers would be at risk of being sent back to countries where they could face persecution.

The government introduced a two-pronged solution to the legal challenge, a new treaty with Rwanda and the emergency Rwanda Bill to declare Rwanda is a safe country.

Their new Rwanda Bill gives ministers the power to disregard sections of the Human Rights Act.

Former Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick quit over the new Bill because he wanted it to go further, while other MPs and Lords fear the Bill risks breaching international law.

The government won a crunch vote in the Commons over the Bill in January, despite threats MPs could rebel and block it.

The Bill then suffered a number of defeats in the Lords as peers tabled changes.

What are the ten changes from the Lords?

The House of Lords can't block or vote down legislation, but it can encourage the government to think again, urging it to compromise where there is disagreement between the two chambers.

Tory MPs are expected to overturn amendments from the Lords on Monday evening, but if peers reinforce their concerns it could delay the Bill even further.

The Lords amendments being voted on by MPs on Monday include ensuring parliament can't just declare Rwanda safe without proper safeguards, introducing measures to protect victims of modern slavery, and exempting people who worked with the UK government or armed forces from deportation.

In January the PM warned the Lords against frustrating “the will of the people” by hampering the passage of his Bill.

When could the Rwanda Bill become law?

After being voted on by MPs in the Commons on Monday night, the Bill then returns to the Lords on Wednesday to be debated again, when in theory it could become law and get royal assent.

But if the Lords insist on more changes, it could enter a second round of "ping-pong".

This second round was expected to begin on March 25, but there are concerns it could be delayed until after Easter, as the Commons breaks for three weeks from March 27.

However, the process could be sped up by the fact that after Monday 18 changes will be debated "forthwith", which means the Commons can debate changes from the Lords much faster as they don't have to give a day's notice.

When could flights take off?

The prime minister says his goal is to get flights off the ground by the spring, reiterating on Monday that he's "still committed to the timeline set out previously" for the Rwanda plan.

Mr Sunak said "everyone is trying to block" his efforts to get the Bill through, "including the Labour party".

The Times reported on Monday that the Rwandan government has insisted on a staggered start to deportations, and that the first flights couldn't take off until mid-May at the earliest, with a two month break after the first arrivals.

The newspaper also reported earlier this month that flights to Rwanda were unlikely to take off until the end of April at the earliest because of events to commemorate the Rwandan genocide.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “we don’t recognise that specific story”, but added: “We are going to work with the government of Rwanda to ensure that there is smooth processing of each cohort of illegal migrants.”

What's held up the Rwanda plan for so long?

The Rwanda plan was first announced by then-prime minister Boris Johnson in April 2022.

In June 2022, the first flight to Rwanda was grounded minutes before take off after a ruling from the European Court of Human Rights.

In December 2022 the High Court ruled the government's Rwanda policy is lawful, but ordered the cases of the first eight deportees to be reconsidered.

In January 2023, Mr Sunak announced legislation to tackle the migrant crisis is one of five key priorities for his premiership.

In March 2023 a High Court judge ruled that asylum seekers facing removal to Rwanda can appeal against Home Office decisions over alleged errors in the consideration of whether relocation poses a risk to their human rights, dealing another blow to the plan.

In July 2023 the government was given the go-ahead to take the legal battle over its Rwanda deportation policy to the Supreme Court.

On November 15, 2023 the Supreme Court blocked the Rwanda policy by ruling it unlawful, prompting the government to introduce new legislation to get flights off the ground.

