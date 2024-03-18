Stronger laws on botox being worked on, Varadkar says

Stricter regulations for aesthetic medicine including botox are being worked on, Leo Varadkar has said.

It comes after an investigation found that illegal botox is being administered by unqualified people, and that prescription medicines were being transported into the country from Northern Ireland.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Varadkar said: “On the licensing system, it’s clear that we need a better system.”

He added: “I would definitely think that we need stronger licensing and stronger regulation of aesthetic medicine.

“And that’s in train and that legislation has been drafted, so that’s the plan.

“But I think there will always be black market for these things, unfortunately and there always been.”

Asked if he had used botox himself, Mr Varadkar replied: “No, not yet. I’m not quite at that stage.”

Botox is a registered brand name but has become a colloquial term for all products containing botulinum toxin.

While botox is licensed for use in Ireland, RTE Investigates discovered many occasions of unlicensed use of such products.