V iolence that broke out between players and supporters at the end of a top flight football match in Turkey have been condemned as "absolutely unacceptable".

As Fenerbahce players were celebrating a 3-2 away win over Trabzonspor, home fans stormed the pitch.

Security forces inside the stadium tried to shield the Fenerbahce players during the ensuing brawl.

Videos posted online showed former Blackpool and Queen's Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel knocking one fan to the ground, while ex Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi appeared to kick another in self-defence.

World football's governing body, FIFA, alongside the Turkish Football Federation have criticised the violence, with Turkey's interior minister confirming that an investigation has since been launched to identify the alleged perpetrators.

"The violence witnessed after the Turkish Süper Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce is absolutely unacceptable - on or off the field, it has no place in our sport or society," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

"I have said it before, and I will say it again - without exception, in football, all players have to be safe and secure to play the game which brings such joy to so many people all over the world.

"I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is respected at all levels and for the perpetrators of the shocking events in Trabzon to be held accountable for their actions."

The controversy is the latest to engulf Turkish football after a match referee was attacked last December.

MKE Ankaragucu President Faruk Koca was arrested after punching Halil Umut Meler, sparking chaotic scenes as players and officials joined the melee or tried to intervene.

