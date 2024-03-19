The hospital where the Princess of Wales had her abdominal surgery is being investigated over claims staff attempted to access her private medical records, the Mirror has reported.

Bosses at The London Clinic have reportedly launched a probe into claims that Kate's medical information was breached while she was a patient there in January when she had the planned surgery.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson told ITV News: "This is a matter for The London Clinic."

She continued to recover there for up to two weeks.

ITV News understands that the Kate has been informed, as that is usual practice when such a data breach has occurred.

The reports about the investigation come after weeks of speculation over Kate's health and her whereabouts after the Palace said she would be away from official duties until Easter while she recovered.

A spokesperson for The London Clinic told ITV News: "We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their personal medical information."

