James Bond: Who else has been rumoured to play 007?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reportedly set to be the next actor to play fictional spy James Bond.

On Tuesday, The Sun reported that Eon Productions has offered Taylor-Johnson the main role, and that the 33-year-old actor is likely to sign the contract and start filming at Pinewood Studios later this year.

The 33-year-old British star, who rose to fame as a superhero in Kick-Ass and played John Lennon in Nowhere Boy, has been touted as the next 007 for some time.

But who else is in the running?

Henry Cavill

The Man of Steel and The Witcher star has long been linked to playing James Bond since Daniel Craig stepped down from the role in 2021.

Henry Cavill has been linked as the next James Bond. Credit: AP

Damson Idris

Damson Idris is not a name as synonymous with Bond as others in the line up, but the Snowfall actor has racked up a number of awards over the years, including two MOBO's for Best Performance for TV or Film.

At just 32, the actor from Peckham, South East London is one of the youngest of those speculated to be Bond.

Damson Idris has previously acted in Snowfall and Black Mirror. Credit: PA

Cosmo Jarvis

Cosmo Jarvis has gained popularity to play Bond following his role in mini-series Shogon. Credit: PA

Another contender not as widely speculated about as others is Cosmo Jarvis.

Despite this, betting company Ladbrokes added the Lady Macbeth star to their list of favourites after he starred in the Disney+ Japan-set mini series Shogun.

Alex Apati, of Ladbrokes, said: “As expected, we’ve seen plenty of interest in Cosmo Jarvis over the last few days, and he’s fast becoming a genuine contender to take over from Craig as 007.”

Idris Elba

George Clooney has previously said Idris Elba should be the next James Bond. Credit: PA

A popular fan favourite to take over from Craig, is Idris Elba.

It is not the first time the Luther star has been rumoured to play the well-loved British spy, having been linked to the role before.

Yet Idris Elba has previously ruled out becoming the next James Bond to ITV, but didn't put an end to 007 rumours altogether.

Asked by ITV London if he'd play the famed spy, the 49-year-old said: "No I'm not going to be James Bond."

But quizzed on whether he'd like to take on the role at some point, Elba added: "Who wouldn't?"

In the nearly 50 years since the first Bond film, the British agent has never been played by a Black actor.

"How amazing would it be to have a black James Bond?"

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy celebrates with his Oscar.

Fresh off the back of his Oscars success for his leading role in Oppenheimer, the Irish actor is fast becoming a bookie favourite to play the spy.

Last week, Ladbrookes changed the odds of him playing 007 from 50/1 to 9/1.

Previous Bond star Pierce Brosnan is also reported to be backing the Peaky Blinders actor.

Regé-Jean Page

Best known for his role as the Duke of Hastings in the first series of Bridgerton, the 35-year-old has previously said it is "flattering" to be linked to the role.

Regé-Jean Page gained popularity after playing the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton. Credit: Billy Bennight/AdMedia via ZUMA Press Wire

Tom Hardy

Another actor who has long been rumoured to play Bond since Craig said he was leaving the role.

William Hill, Ladbroke’s and Paddy Power long tipped him to take over as 007.

He has a number of action credits under his belt including Black Hawk Down, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Legend.

Hardy has previously said: "I would love to do it. Who wouldn’t? If I did get the chance, I would smash it out the park. But there are a load of British actors who could do just the same. There is a long list of talent in this country who would love the honour just as much as me and could do it just as well.”

Tom Hardy Credit: KGC/Starmax/PA Images

Henry Golding

Henry Golding rose to fame following his 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians which saw him in the lead role. The Malaysian-born English actor is currently sitting at 50/1 on the bookies odds of who will take over from Craig.

Henry Golding's odds are currently 50/1. Credit: Press Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM

