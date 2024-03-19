Photo of late-Queen Elizabeth 'digitally enhanced at source,' says Getty Images

An image of the late-Queen Elizabeth II and her grandchildren was "digitally enhanced at source," Getty Images said.

Although the image was shared last April to mark what would have been the monarch's 97th birthday, the portrait has now had an editors note added by the photography agency claiming it has been doctored.

A spokesperson told ITV News: "Getty Images can confirm that in accordance with its editorial policy it has placed an editor’s note on a handout image stating the image has been digitally enhanced at source."

The statement comes days after several news agencies ordered a "kill notice" for a photo of the Princess of Wales on Mother's Day.

News agencies pulled a photo from the Palace for the first time over claims it had been photoshopped. Credit: PA

The photo of Kate and her three children - the first since her abdominal surgery - was issued after weeks of speculation about her whereabouts. But it was met with widespread claims it was edited.

It was removed by PA, AP, AFP and Reuters, because it appeared to be "manipulated", fueling more conjecture.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace, Kate said: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C"

This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.