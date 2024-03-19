Warning: Readers may find some of the details mentioned in this article distressing

Police have shot dead a suspected XL bully dog in south London after it attacked and injured four people.

Authorities said four men were admitted to hospital for treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening, following Monday evening's attack in Battersea.

The Metropolitan Police said a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

Investigators, meanwhile, are examining the dog to confirm its breed.

Video has since emerged of the incident which shows a group of people desperately trying to bring the attack to an end.

The attack took place in Battersea, south London. Credit: PA

One person can be seen throwing a blanket over the dog while another repeatedly hits it with what appears to be a helmet by the side of a car.

Despite the attack happening late on Monday night, a blood-stained blanket could be seen left out on York Road on Tuesday afternoon.

From February 1, it became a criminal offence to own the XL bully breed in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who owns one of the dogs must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, among other restrictions.

Local MP Marsha de Cordova said she was "deeply concerned" to hear the news of the attack.

She wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "My thoughts and prayers are with the victims injured in the attack, and for their full recovery."

