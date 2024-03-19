Tories fined £10,000 for failing to accurately declare donations

The Conservatives have been fined more than £10,000 by the elections watchdog for failing to accurately declare party donations over a three-year period.

The party under-reported non-cash donations in the form of a member of staff seconded to the party by long-time Tory donor, Richard Harpin, between April 2020 and December 2023.

Mr Harpin, founder of home repairs company HomeServe and review website Checkatrade, has provided the party with almost £3 million in cash and non-cash donations since 2008.

In total, the party under-reported the donations by more than £200,000 when the employee went from part-time to full-time work, and subsequently reported a single non-cash donation relating to the same employee in December 2023.

The party insisted it was due to an “administrative error” and was “not deliberate”. It paid two fines totalling £10,750 on March 6.

It is the largest fine paid by the Conservatives since December 2021, when the party was fined £17,800 for failing to deliver an accurate quarterly donation report and failing to keep accurate accounting records.

Director of regulation and digital transformation at the Electoral Commission, Louise Edwards, said: “The political finance laws we enforce are there to ensure transparency in how parties are funded and to increase public confidence in our system, so it’s important donations are fully and clearly reported.

“Where we find offences, we carefully consider the circumstances before deciding whether to impose a sanction. We take into account a range of factors before making our final decision, including proportionality.”

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party said: “After becoming aware of an administrative error, the party self-reported to the Electoral Commission.

“We accept its findings and appreciate that the Electoral Commission accepts that this was not deliberate.”

