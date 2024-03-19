Unilever reveals plans to slash 7,500 jobs worldwide under cost-cutting overhaul

Consumer goods giant Unilever has announced plans to cut around 7,500 jobs globally as part of an overhaul aimed at saving around 800 million euros (£684 million) over the next three years.

The Marmite-to-Dove soap firm said the roles affected are largely office-based and the move comes as it looks to invest in technology to boost productivity and save money.

The group said staff will be consulted about the cuts, but did not reveal whereabouts they will be made.

The jobs are expected to go over the next two years.

Unilever has 128,000 employees globally, with 6,000 in the UK.

Chief executive Hein Schumacher said: “Under the growth action plan we have committed to do fewer things better, and with greater impact.

“The changes we are announcing today will help us accelerate that plan.”

He added: “We are committed to carrying out our productivity programme in consultation with employee representatives, and with respect and care for those of our people who are impacted.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...